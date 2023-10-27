‘These are my people’: The Chukker’s spirit of acceptance rocks on

A patron contemplates the art work in the concert area of The Chukker, the legendary late-night bar in Tuscaloosa that closed for good in 2003. (Philip Barr / The Birmingham News)“Those seem like colorful times, you know?” said the co-founder of The Dexateens, who will perform together in their original form for the first time in 23 years. “Just thinking back, that place was so colorful. I don’t know, man, it was neat. The very first night I went there, The Penetrators were playing.
Their band formed in 1998, when they would practice in a building now occupied by The Alamite hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa. After one of their many practices early in the band’s run (three times a week sometimes, opposed to the zero practice reps they’ll have before this weekend’s reunion), they’d walk over to The Chukker. “We spent a lot of time talking about the band in there,” he said. “We played our first shows in there.
“Going in there to see The Penetrators and Guided by Voices. Who would have thought you could see indie rock legends like that in Tuscaloosa? For me, it just meant something rad, a mythical ethos or a state of mind. These are my people, a rag-tag bunch, as it were.” headtopics.com
This weekend, the Chukker Weekender will host more than a dozen bands and performers (full schedule below) who played the bar before it closed for good on Halloween night in 2003. Groups like Club Wig and Sweat Bee will perform for literally the first time in 20 years. Surviving members of surf band The Penetrators will perform in honor of the band’s founders, brothers Scott and Brian Rogers, who passed in 2003 and 2009, respectively.
During market hours, Tuscaloosa Irish band Henri’s Notions will perform along with some electric blues from The DT’s. There will also be a poetry reading organized by original Chukker Poetry Night host Abraham Smith, a set of standup comedy from Chukker regular Carin Chapman, and guest DJ sets from various members of the Tuscaloosa arts and music community. headtopics.com