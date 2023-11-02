These American birds and dozens more will be renamed, to remove human monikers

That's because the American Ornithological Society has vowed to change the English names of all bird species currently named after people, along with any other bird names deemed offensive or exclusionary.

"Names have power and power can be for the good or it can be for the bad," says Colleen Handel, the society's president and a research wildlife biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey in...

United States Headlines Read more: ALLSIDESNOW »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SHEKNOWS: These Eye-Opening Books by Native American Authors Are Must-Reads During Native American Heritage MonthAdding to our shopping cart ASAP!

Source: SheKnows | Read more ⮕

AP: American Kyle Snyder leads U.S. wrestlers to gold medal sweep at the Pan American GamesTwo-time Olympic champion Kyle Snyder led the United States wrestling team to four Pan American gold medals on Wednesday, the first day of the event in Santiago. The 27-year-old athlete, one of the top athletes competing in Chile, easily won all his bouts to secure his third consecutive continental title.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

AKPUBLICNEWS: These American birds and dozens more will be renamed, to remove human monikersThe American Ornithological Society has vowed to change the English names of all bird species named after people, or deemed offensive or exclusionary.

Source: AKpublicnews | Read more ⮕

KTOOPUBMEDIA: These American birds and dozens more will be renamed, to remove human monikersThe American Ornithological Society has vowed to change the English names of all bird species currently named after people, along with any other bird names deemed offensive or exclusionary.

Source: KTOOpubmedia | Read more ⮕

NPR: These American birds and dozens more will be renamed, to remove human monikersThe official naming organization for birds in the U. S. is making a bold move, after concerns were raised about birds being named after people with questionable histories.

Source: NPR | Read more ⮕

THEDAILYBEAST: Kaitlin Armstrong Goes on Trial for Murder of Cyclist Anna Moriah WilsonThey told the jury they will hear Anna Moriah Wilson’s final moments, allegedly at the hands of a jealous yoga teacher.

Source: thedailybeast | Read more ⮕