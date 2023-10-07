These 90 Day Fiancé Franchise Stars Need To Leave Their Partners

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The 90 Day Fiancé franchise has many incompatible pairs, some of whom would be better off breaking up. Over the last few months, the popular reality TV franchise has showcased a fair share of problematic couples who have somehow made their relationship work.

Like Holly and Wayne, Brandan DeNuccio and Mary Demasu-ay also work despite their insecurities. The two debuted on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 and were called out for their obsession with each other. Their mutual jealousy exploded during the season, but the two made things work. Christian Allgood and Cleo Corraine also shocked fans with their terrible relationship.

TJ Needs To Let Go Of Kimberly Kimberly Rochelle and Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami are another new pair who don’t seem to have a future. Kimberly disrespected TJ from episode 1. However, things got significantly worse by the time they started preparing for their wedding. During 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, TJ did everything he could to please Kimberly. headtopics.com

Yohan Isn’t In Love With Daniele Yohan Geronimo recently showed his true colors on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when he told cameras that he married Daniele Gates in hopes of an easier and more luxurious life. Although Daniele has lost her cool with her husband several times on the show, she must divorce him as soon as possible because he is scamming her and not in love with her.

