These 4 Stocks Will Thrive Even if There’s a Recession

Sterling Infrastructure and other obvious beneficiaries of massive governmental spending have already seen their stocks surge in anticipation. Here are some... Yes, even through a recession. There are several forces at work that should keep the cyclical industry booming in 2024 even if broader economic activity slumps. One is the lengthy march toward a lower-carbon energy system.

Another is the movement by companies to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. from abroad after spending decades sending it overseas. And demand for energy-intensive artificial intelligence means more and larger data centers are needed.

Better yet, a trio of U.S. government programs—the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Chips Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act—will help keep the money flowing, come economic rain or shine. Together, the three represent hundreds of billions of dollars in spending and subsidies targeted at upgrading the nation’s roads and bridges, expanding domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, and modernizing the electrical grid, among many other things.

“The massive spending on government programs will blunt the downturn compared with an average cycle,” says Graeme Forster, portfolio manager of the Orbis Global Equity Strategy.

