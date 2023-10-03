These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 are expected to soar after rising interest rates have pushed down valuations

Two things investors can be sure about: Nothing lasts forever and the stock market always overreacts. The spiking of yields on long-term U.S. Treasury securities has been breathtaking, and it has led to remarkable declines for some sectors and possible bargains for contrarian investors who can commit for the long term.

Returns for 2022 are also included, along with those since the end of 2021. Last year’s weakest sector, communications services, has been this year’s strongest performer. This sector includes Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, -1.05% and Meta Platforms Inc. META, -2.05%, which have returned 52% and 155% this year, respectively, but are still down since the end of 2021.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes BX:TMUBMUSD10Y jumped 10 basis points in only one day to 4.69% on Monday. A month earlier the 10-year yield was only 4.27%. Also on Monday, the yield on 20-year Treasury bonds BX:TMUBMUSD20Y rose to 5.00% from 4.92% on Friday. It was up from 4.56% a month earlier.

Another way to illustrate the phenomenon is to look at how the Federal Reserve has shifted the U.S. money supply. Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove wrote in a note to clients on Friday that “the Federal Reserve has not deviated from its policy to defeat inflation by tightening monetary policy,” as it has shrunk its balance sheet (mostly Treasury securities) to $8. headtopics.com

This has set up a brutal environment for utility stocks, which are typically desired by investors who are seeking dividend income. In a market in which you can receive a yield of 5.5% with little risk over the short term, and in which you can lock in a long-term yield of about 5%, why take a risk in the stock market? And if you believe that the core inflation rate of 3.

Let’s look at the sectors again, in the same order, this time to show their forward P/E ratios, based on weighted rolling 12-month consensus estimates for earnings per share among analysts polled by...

Read more:

MarketWatch »

S&P 500 Earnings Yield Hits Highest Level Since Mid-May ’23Stocks Analysis by Brian Gilmartin covering: S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR® S&P 500, S&P 500 Futures. Read Brian Gilmartin's latest article on Investing.com

Q4 Kicks Off Amid Significant Risks: Is the Bull Market Already Over?Market Overview Analysis by Investing.com (Francesco Casarella) covering: S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR® S&P 500, S&P 500 Futures. Read Investing.com (Francesco Casarella)'s latest article on Investing.com

S&P 500 Finds Support at 4,270 as Rates Continue to Move Higher: What Lies Ahead?Market Overview Analysis by Michael Kramer covering: S&P 500, US Dollar Index Futures, United States 10-Year, Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund. Read Michael Kramer's latest article on Investing.com

S&P 500 Under Threat from Soaring Yields, US dollar, Trendline Support in PlayThis article presents a technical overview of the S&P 500, where we analyze its current price dynamics and identify key levels that could serve as either support or resistance in the coming trading sessions.

Classy 2000 Mercedes SL 500 With 1,664 Miles Is Like Brand NewThe roadster is in impeccable condition, transporting us back to the glorious '90s

No, '500 mil venezolanos' con Estatus de Protección Temporal no podrán votar en las elecciones presidencialesLa reciente expansión del TPS para migrantes venezolanos por parte de la Casa Blanca ha creado confusión sobre si podrán votar. Aquí lo que podemos verificar.