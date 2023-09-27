There was no Powerball winner; jackpot is 4th-largest ever at $925 million

No tickets matched the winning numbers from the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The good news: No one else one, either, so the jackpot has increased to an estimated $925 million, the fourth-largest in Powerball history.1-7-46-47-63 Powerball 7 Power Play 3X. The next drawing is Saturday, Sept. 30.

Expect the jackpot to climb even higher with increased ticket sales.

There were four tickets sold — in California, Kansas, Maryland and New York — that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. An overall Powerball jackpot has not been won since July 19, covering 30 drawings. The most recent winning ticket was sold in California on July 19 and was worth $1.09 billion. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion prize won on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

Read more:

clevelanddotcom »

With no winner again, Powerball jackpot climbs to $925 millionThe current estimated jackpot of $925 million is the fourth-largest in the history of the lottery game.

Powerball jackpot climbs to $835 million after no one overcomes awful odds to win top prizeThe Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $835 million after no one beat the immense odds Monday night and won the top prize.

Powerball tickets worth $50K each sold at 4 N.J. stores as jackpot jumps to $835 millionThree $50,000 Powerball tickets were bought for the main drawing and another was purchased for the secondary Double Play drawing.

Lytle resident claims $2 million Powerball Power Play ticketThe Texas Lottery posted on Twitter/X that the winning $2 million ticket was sold at a location in Lytle.

What happens if you win the Powerball jackpot in Texas?The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 27 and the current estimated jackpot is $835 million with a cash value option estimated to be $390.4 million.

Jessie James Decker Says 4th Pregnancy Is ‘On the Easier Side'Pregnant Jessie James Decker is happy to report baby No. 4 has been ‘easier’ on her ahead of birth

jackpot in the Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, drawing.

The good news: No one else one, either, so the jackpot has increased to an estimated $925 million, the fourth-largest in Powerball history.1-7-46-47-63 Powerball 7 Power Play 3X. The next drawing is Saturday, Sept. 30. Expect the jackpot to climb even higher with increased ticket sales.

There were four tickets sold — in California, Kansas, Maryland and New York — that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

An overall Powerball jackpot has not been won since July 19, covering 30 drawings. The most recent winning ticket was sold in California on July 19 and was worth $1.09 billion. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion prize won on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.