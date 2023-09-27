There was no Powerball winner; jackpot is 4th-largest ever at $925 million

No tickets matched the winning numbers from the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The good news: No one else one, either, so the jackpot has increased to an estimated $925 million, the fourth-largest in Powerball history.1-7-46-47-63 Powerball 7 Power Play 3X. The next drawing is Saturday, Sept. 30.
Expect the jackpot to climb even higher with increased ticket sales.
There were four tickets sold — in California, Kansas, Maryland and New York — that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. An overall Powerball jackpot has not been won since July 19, covering 30 drawings. The most recent winning ticket was sold in California on July 19 and was worth $1.09 billion. The largest jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion prize won on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.
