There's Something Wrong With Mickey When You Realize Goofy & Pluto Are Both His Friends

This Disney dynamic doesn't make any sense. From the various pieces of entertainment that this core six has been in, viewers have been able to learn that Mickey Mouse is close friends with Goofy. Mickey also has a loyal and intelligent pet, Pluto.

Separately, both of these relationships make complete sense. However, when it is taken into consideration that both Goofy and Pluto are dogs, their individual relationships with Mickey Mouse are head-scratchers.

Related: Why Goofy Is The Funniest Disney Character Goofy & Pluto's Roles As Dogs Complicate Their Friendship With Mickey Despite speculation that he was a cow, Mickey's silly friend Goofy has been confirmed to be a dog. Pluto is clearly also a dog, so how does Mickey have such different relationships with the two of them? Goofy is anthropomorphic, or human-like, similar to Mickey Mouse. He is able to talk, he wears clothes, and he walks on two legs. Pluto, on the other hand, is not able to do these things. He is walked on a leash by Mickey Mouse and is his ever-companion.

Read more:

screenrant »

Texas special needs student who doesn't know how to talk dropped off at wrong schoolA Texas bus driver dropped off an autistic child at the wrong school. The driver returned to the school after the mistake was realized to take the boy to the correct campus.

There's Something in the Barn (2023)There's Something in the Barn is a Norwegian holiday-themed horror comedy by director Magnus Martens. When Bill inherits his uncle's home in Norway, he decides to move his family there and attempt to make extra money off the barn by converting it into an Airbnb. However, when his son, Lucas, learns the truth about Norwegian barn elves that become violent when their home is disturbed, their renovation is postponed as they fight to stay alive and stop their nightmarish invaders.

Something Fascinating Happens When You Put Tea And Coffee Waste in CakesOnce you've steeped your tea or pressed your coffee in the morning, you might want to think again before you throw the leaves and grounds away.

There's Something in the Barn Pits Martin Starr Against Killer ElvesThis is a movie that wants to be a holiday classic, but also a cult classic, and also kind of fun for the whole family. It doesn’t really achieve any of that but it’s got such heart, ambition, and great performances that it gets the point across.

‘This country means something, and that Constitution means something’: Gen. Mark Milley’s tumultuous run as Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman ends Oct. 1Bid to buttress Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion launched in February 2020 marks a final chapter in Milley's four-decade Army career.

John Nolte on 'Borrowed Time': 'I Wanted to Write Something Timeless, Not Timely'We asked Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte five MORE questions about the birth of his debut novel 'Borrowed Time' and his writing process.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Disney is renowned for creating expertly crafted stories and characters, but one detail involving the friendship of some of their most popular characters, Mickey, Goofy, and Pluto, is confusing. Often referred to as the "Sensational Six," Disney's core group of characters are their most popular and most well-known. These characters are Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto. Three of them are known to be best friends, and while animated characters don't need to make the most sense, this dynamic between Mickey, Goofy, and Pluto just seems wrong.

From the various pieces of entertainment that this core six has been in, viewers have been able to learn that Mickey Mouse is close friends with Goofy. Mickey also has a loyal and intelligent pet, Pluto. Separately, both of these relationships make complete sense. However, when it is taken into consideration that both Goofy and Pluto are dogs, their individual relationships with Mickey Mouse are head-scratchers.

Related: Why Goofy Is The Funniest Disney Character

Goofy & Pluto's Roles As Dogs Complicate Their Friendship With Mickey Despite speculation that he was a cow, Mickey's silly friend Goofy has been confirmed to be a dog. Pluto is clearly also a dog, so how does Mickey have such different relationships with the two of them? Goofy is anthropomorphic, or human-like, similar to Mickey Mouse. He is able to talk, he wears clothes, and he walks on two legs. Pluto, on the other hand, is not able to do these things. He is walked on a leash by Mickey Mouse and is his ever-companion.

Related: 10 Facts About Mickey Mouse That Disney Doesn't Publicize

While the two are different in many ways, Goofy and Pluto do have similar physical qualities that confirm they are both dogs. These include having big floppy ears and a black nose. Both characters being dogs but having such different relationships with Mickey complicates things in the Disney universe. If both are dogs, why does Mickey Mouse treat them so differently? This has caused confusion for years, but Disney has never come out and said why this is the case.

Why Is Pluto The Only Non-Human-Like Character Out Of Disney's Core Six? Disney has not given an official answer as to why Pluto is the only non-anthropomorphic character, but there are a number of theories. The most widely accepted and probable theory is that Goofy has evolved from a dog, but Pluto was unable to do so. Another theory is that Disney animators wanted to flex their wide-range of skills by creating the same animal in two completely different ways. There is also speculation that it was meant to serve as a juxtaposition of Goofy being a "dumb dog" who is confused and doesn't do what he is supposed to do by walking on two legs, while Pluto walks on all fours.

Considering how long it's been since the two characters' initial debut, with Pluto's being in 1930 and Goofy's being in 1932, and the fact that no official explanation has been released yet, it is unlikely viewers will ever get a clear answer as to why this oddity exists. These kinds of instances in Disney history are rare, though, as the company tends to be on top of continuity and making sure everything fits together perfectly within their universe.