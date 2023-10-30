There’s more to Rough and Ready, Calif., than an unforgettable name

Standing at the corner of To Hell and Back Lane, which connects to Rough and Ready Road, I wondered if I was the target of some elaborate prank. Surely, no government officials would allow these names to appear on actual tax documents. But the bizarre street names are just the first quirks in the history of Rough and Ready, California — a tiny town just outside Grass Valley in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The couple had been living in San Francisco but followed friends to Nevada County in 2001 for the opportunity to buy property with access to the outdoors. Even after 22 years, the Caisses still consider themselves relative newcomers to Rough and Ready, a sign of the odd mix of people who call the town home. “It’s not total, but there’s a little bit of friction around here,” Alan said about relations between Bay Area expats and Rough and Ready locals.

United States Headlines Read more: SFGate »

Calif. couple sues after young son dies tragically at Mexico resortA California couple has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hyatt hotels after their young son tragically fell to his death from a resort in Puerto Vallarta. Read more ⮕

Mahomes Confident in Chiefs’ Offense Despite Rough Game vs. BroncosKansas City's superstar QB isn't worried about the offense or his receivers, even after an underwhelming showing in Week 8. Read more ⮕

Cousins may have Achilles tendon injury; Stafford, Pickett, Taylor also hurt on rough day for QBsKirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Kenny Pickett and Tyrod Taylor were the latest quarterbacks to go down with injuries. Cousins’ injury is likely the worst of the bunch. Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said the team fears the four-time Pro Bowl QB hurt his Achilles tendon. If the tendon is torn, Cousins’ season would be over. Read more ⮕

Cousins may have Achilles tendon injury; Stafford, Pickett, Taylor also hurt on rough day for QBsKirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Kenny Pickett and Tyrod Taylor were the latest quarterbacks to go down with injuries Read more ⮕

Richard Moll, who played towering bailiff on 'Night Court,' dies at 80Actor Richard Moll died Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, Calif. Read more ⮕

WATCH: CU Buffs Shilo Sanders ejected for targeting vs. UCLA, flexes as penalty flags flyPASADENA, Calif. — Shilo Sanders brought the hammer one time too many. Read more ⮕