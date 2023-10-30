There’s more to Rough and Ready, Calif., than an unforgettable name

Standing at the corner of To Hell and Back Lane, which connects to Rough and Ready Road, I wondered if I was the target of some elaborate prank. Surely, no government officials would allow these names to appear on actual tax documents. But the bizarre street names are just the first quirks in the history of Rough and Ready, California — a tiny town just outside Grass Valley in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
The couple had been living in San Francisco but followed friends to Nevada County in 2001 for the opportunity to buy property with access to the outdoors. Even after 22 years, the Caisses still consider themselves relative newcomers to Rough and Ready, a sign of the odd mix of people who call the town home. “It’s not total, but there’s a little bit of friction around here,” Alan said about relations between Bay Area expats and Rough and Ready locals.
