There’s a (tentative) deal to end the writers' strike. Here’s what’s next

The writers’ union had been demanding increased pay rates and residual payments for streaming shows, along with new rules governing how artificial intelligence can be used. before voting on the new contract if WGA authorizes a return to work. WGA’s negotiating committee will vote on whether to accept the new three-year film and TV contract, then pass it along to regional boards for approval.

The guild’s 11,500 film and television writers will vote to seal the deal. WGA picketing has been suspended, though thousands of SAG-AFTRA members are still on strike, so picket lines will continue to show up on Southern California sidewalks.

“It’s a big exhale,” writer Dan Ewen told Times contributor Pamela Chelin on Sunday as he and his peers. Chris Stephens expressed that same sentiment when I asked him about the new proposal Monday. While he and fellow writers had not seen any specifics of the tentative deal Monday, he said they’re “confident the negotiating committee wouldn’t have settled for anything subpar.”

"The overall feeling is a mix of celebration and relief right now," he said. "We also won't consider this to be truly over until SAG is also given a fair deal, and we'll stand in solidarity with them until that happens."

"The writers' strike was, in many ways, a response to the tectonic changes wrought by streaming," Times writers Wendy Lee and Meg James reported. "Shorter seasons for streaming shows and fewer writers being hired have cut into guild members' pay and job stability, making it harder to earn a sustainable living in the expensive media hubs of Los Angeles and New York, guild members have said."

Writer Chris Stephens with his wife and fellow writer, Alisha Ketry, and their dog, Monty, at a WGA picket line outside Universal Studios.