There's a ‘radically different' wage growth forecast in 2024, says economist. What that means for you

"By all expectations, the mood for 2024 is radically different than what it was going into 2023," said Aaron Terrazas, Glassdoor's chief economist.

With more conservative salary budgets forecasted, inflation will continue to be salient in creating frustration among workers.in 2024 compared to this year, surveys show, while online job aggregators such as ZipRecruiter, Indeed and Glassdoor are forecasting a sharper slowdown in posted wage growth.

Employer compensation budgets remain high compared to before the pandemic. That's still true for 2024 — even if figures are smaller than this year as the economic environment evolves.survey in September found that organizations were forecasting a 3.9% increase in overall compensation budgets, compared to 4.1% in 2023. headtopics.com

Wage growth has"come down pretty steadily" since that pandemic high, Indeed economist Cory Stahle said. "The average American has only kept pace with inflation, and maybe feels like they've lost ground relative to the pre-pandemic trend," said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.supports that: Growth in the consumer price index surpassed wage growth for full-time workers in 2021 and has not come down since, up 18.2% since the beginning of 2020.

With more conservative salary budgets forecasted, inflation will continue to be salient and contribute to rising frustration among workers, Pollak said.There are a number of steps that job seekers can take to position themselves for wage growth, despite the tightening labor market. headtopics.com

If condensing your search based on your desired salary only turns up postings outside of your current skill set and experience, Pollak said workers ought to focus on polishing needed skills through freelance work, building a portfolio that showcases work relevant to their desired job, and highlighting on their resume what training they already have.

United States Headlines Read more: NBCLA »

ERA and Abortion Are Key to Women’s Vote in 2024The overturning of Roe v. Wade was a wake-up call and the Equal Rights Amendment is needed now more than ever. Read more ⮕

Macron vows to enshrine women's rights to abortion in French Constitution in 2024President Emmanuel Macron has promised to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution by next year Read more ⮕

Macron vows to enshrine women's rights to abortion in French Constitution in 2024President Emmanuel Macron has promised to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French Constitution by next year. The president on Sunday said on X, formerly Twitter, that a bill making this possible would be presented to his Cabinet by the end of this year so that “in 2024, the freedom of women to have an abortion will be irreversible. Read more ⮕

In a race defined by Trump, Mike Pence defines himselfSarah Dean is a 2024 NBC News campaign embed. Read more ⮕

Trump says Pence should endorse him after former VP suspends 2024 campaign'People in politics can be very disloyal,' Trump said. 'I've never seen anything like it.' Read more ⮕

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata N Line Is Australia’s FWD Sedan PowerhouseThe sporty sedan is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 286 hp Read more ⮕