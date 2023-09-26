‘There is life after the Senate. And it’s good.’

Amid the anxiety over Dianne Feinstein, Mitch McConnell and the age of the U.S. Senate, we checked in with lawmakers who chose to step away a while ago. Leahy was back at work by 7 a.m. the next day, he says. At the same time, there were other, more intangible forces tugging him toward retirement. That fall, he went back to the farm.

He took walks in the woods with his wife, the leaves changing seasons.

“We realized it was getting harder and harder to close the door and head to the airport,” he says.The tree farm in Middlesex is where he really finds peace now. Hundreds of acres of maple and cedar, the closest human half a mile away. A barred owl alights on the back of a chair by the swimming pool. Born blind in one eye, Leahy

takes photos — a hobby that only requires the other. At night, he looks up at the satellites and shooting stars dancing in the vaulted navy dome. “It’s kind of the most restful place,” he says. Leahy insists, like the other senators, that his decision to retire didn’t have to do with his age. He just wanted to come home.uitting the Senate can bring with it its own special post-congressional retirement package. Law firms and K Street lobbying shops and talent agencies line up to recruit those who want to stay in the game (and make a ton of money).

when she began reading a statement during a committee vote.Health issues are not limited to older senators; two relatively young Democrats — Sens. Ben Ray Luján (N.M.) and John Fetterman (Pa.) — recently had to take weeks-long, health-related absences. But age can create worries that ordinary afflictions could turn disruptive. In 2021, an asthma flare-up briefly put Leahy in the hospital hours after being sworn in to oversee Trump’s second impeachment trial. It was a minor thing, really, he says, except as the Senate’s president pro tempore he was also third in the presidential line of succession. (“Leahy’s hospitalization shows Dems’ majority hangs by thread,”then.)

But nothing is guaranteed, not even for an ex-senator.

Soon after he retired, Kyl’s wife suffered a fall, which led to complications. He now spends his days caring for her.

They’ve been married for 59 years, longer than anyone’s Senate career.

“My wife is a very nonpolitical person,” Kyl says. “She did not enjoy the limelight. And so her willingness to follow me into politics, I always appreciated, because it wasn’t something that she would have done. But she was a very good spouse throughout it all.”Former senator Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) had plans for life after the Senate.

“He looked forward to being a normal person going down to the hardware store in Gillette trying to find the right part to fix his sprinkler system,” writes Coy Knobel, Enzi’s former chief of staff, in an email. And fishing, and getting his time back. But then, about seven months into retirement, Enzi died in a bike accident.

“I miss him very much,” writes Knobel, whose own post-Senate life has included writing weather forecasts and tending a garden. “I wish I could tell him about what I’ve been doing during my retirement.”

Neither Feinstein nor McConnell have commented on what they hope to do after they leave the Senate. A spokesman for Feinstein said her office didn’t have anything to add beyond her announcement that she won’t seek reelection. A spokeswoman for McConnell referred us to his comments vowing to serve out the rest of his terms as leader and senator, stopping short of announcing any kind of departure.

From Iowa, Harkin offers some reflections for his former colleagues to consider.And: “Am I really taking the time to enjoy a beautiful day, a nice sunset, a sail on the ocean? Am I taking the time to really appreciate the beauty of nature, and of life?”