on declining life expectancy in the United States, it’s this simple maxim: Incentives influence behavior. That is true of a health-care system that does a much better job treating the very ill than it does stopping them from becoming so sick in the first place — and it is also true of the patients-to-be, who need encouragement to keep themselves healthy.

Some of the culprits are the usual suspects in mainstream discourse: opioids, for example, or guns. But public enemy No. 1 is chronic disease, from cancer to heart and liver ailments.that these illnesses “erase more than twice as many years of life among people younger than 65 as all the overdoses, homicides, suicides and car accidents combined.

During a Monday hearing, Judge Tanya S. Chutkan rejected as “far beyond what is necessary” Donald Trump’s demand to postpone until mid-2026 his trial for allegedly obstructing the results of the 2020 election. Instead,— the day before Super Tuesday. Six months is more than enough time for defense counsel to prepare.

Around the country, meanwhile, processed food and drinks full of high-fructose corn syrup and other sugars abound. (Even a newly popular type of infant formula,, uses corn syrup solids as a sweetener. headtopics.com

The final piece to the United States’ ongoing tragedy might be the most dispiriting: People begin to feel bad, it turns out, because they feel bad. Mental and emotional ailments take a. Depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder can raise blood pressure or exacerbate diabetes.

Fixing the country’s life-and-death problem, in this light, will require confronting some of its broadest and deepest rooted issues. But focusing on incentives to promote better health, so that the tide moves with the project instead of against it, will provide a manageable place to begin.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

One of Colorado’s loveliest campgrounds is also one its most historicRoll into a piece of recreational history at Davenport Campground in the Wet Mountains.

Greeicy & Mike Bahia Kick Off 2023 Latin Music Week with ‘One Day, One Love’ ShowcaseThe Colombian power couple performed their biggest hits at the Billboard En Vivo show.

Every One Piece Mystery Is Connected By One Simple ExplanationThe geography of One Piece is the key to solving every series mystery.

Elon Musk sued for defamation for falsely identifying man as neo-Nazi protestorMusk replied to several posts misidentifying the man in social media footage.

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole posts cryptic message amid Taylor Swift romanceInfluencer Kayla Nicole dated the Chiefs tight end on and off for five years.

Mark Consuelos posts video tribute to ‘sexy’ wife Kelly Ripa on her 53rd birthdayThe “Riverdale” alum also joked about wearing his birthday suit for his longtime love during Monday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark.”