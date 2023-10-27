‘There are a lot of people that wish they were in my shoes’ - P.J. Walker on starting Week 8 vs. Seattle: Tra

nscriptquarterback P.J. Walker took questions from reporters on Friday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus regarding starting against Seattle in Week 8.

“When I was there, I was just trying to find a way to get on the field as much as I can. Find a way to help the team. Anything I needed to do; I was going to do there. That was my mindset when I was there.”“It’s up and down. A lot of people call me either one. Depending on who you are, depending on how long I’ve known you. Some guys might call me P.J., some guys might call me Phil. Like Bubba (Ventrone), he’s known me for a while. He called me Phil because that’s what I went into the league as.

“It was difficult, but at the end of the day, it was just me just trying to find a way to continue to stay ready and continue to get better every day. Not being in the building all the time really sucks. I would get signed back on Fridays. That’s why the transactions look like that. I would get signed back on Fridays and travel with the team on Saturday.”What sticks out about those? That period of time in your life as you were figuring it out. headtopics.com

Seattle brings everyone at quarterbacks. I think they got like 24, 25 sacks. 11 different guys have a sack on that beat. Just touch on preparing to deal with that type of pressure. Your time in Carolina too. Got that opportunity. I know sort of the up and down. How has, I know different team, but looking back on that time of your career, helpful?

Amari (Cooper) was saying yesterday you might have that clutch to you and other guys have talked about how you’ve kept your composure even when things weren’t going well, maybe down the stretch. Has that always been you? headtopics.com

