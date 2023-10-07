The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.VERMILLION, S.D.

Theis carried 27 times for South Dakota (4-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), scoring on a 25-yard second-quarter run to give the Coyotes a 21-7 lead at halftime. He added a 3-yard touchdown run with six minutes remaining in the game. Charles Pierre Jr. carried 13 times for 80 yards with an 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter and a 10-yarder to cap the scoring in the fourth.

Aidan Bouman had an 8-yard touchdown toss to JJ Galbreath with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter to give the Coyotes the lead for good. DJ Williams fired a 56-yard scoring strike to Q'Darryius Jennings to get Murray State (2-3, 1-1) on the scoreboard with 10:02 left in the second quarter, but Travis Theis answered for the halftime lead.

Williams totaled 157 yards on 12-of-22 passing with one interception for the Racers.

Six South Dakota high school baseball players charged with raping two teensToday's Video Headlines: 10\/05\/23

Students walk out of schools for missing and murdered Indigenous women in South DakotaMore than 100 students walked out of classes at Washington High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Thursday morning. They were calling attention to thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women across the U.S. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the crowd of students congregated at a nearby park. The walkout was over 60 minutes long to recognize what student leaders said are more than 6,000 known instances of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Fossil snake traces: Another world-first find on South Africa's Cape south coastSnakes are familiar, distinctive—and often feared—reptiles. And they've been around for a long time: body fossils found in the UK, Portugal and the US stretch all the way back to the late Jurassic period, about 150 million years ago.

Dakota And Elle Fanning Are Producing A Paris Hilton Biopic SeriesA24 optioned the rights to Paris's memoir that was published earlier this year.

Paris Hilton Memoir Optioned By A24 For TV; Elle & Dakota Fanning To ProduceEXCLUSIVE: We understand that A24 has taken the rights to Paris Hilton’s memoir for a TV series adaptation. The deal, we hear, is said to be in the six figures. Hilton’s entertainment c…

Paris Hilton's Book to Be Adapted for TV by A24, Elle & Dakota FanningParis Hilton's life story could soon be coming to TV.