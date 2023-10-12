Theaters Prep for Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Mayhem

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.Theaters Prep for Taylor Swift Movie Mayhem, Will ‘Let Them Break Most of Our Policies.

Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters are loud and proud about their policy of kicking out people who don’t keep quiet. To help preserve their recliner seats as a haven for film buffs, Alamo prohibits unaccompanied kids from evening showtimes at its 39 locations, regardless of the movie’s rating.

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com. headtopics.com

Read more:

WSJ »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

How 'Taylor Swift: Eras Tour' Concert Movie Landed at AMC TheatersTaylor Swift is shaking up the movie business by bringing her Eras Tour concert film to the big screen.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' will be a blockbuster movie — and dancing is encouraged at theatersMovie theaters are readying for an onslaught like they’ve never seen before beginning Friday when “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” debuts.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie on Track to Sell Out More Theaters Than BarbieThe Eras Tour movie has reportedly already sold out one-third of its opening day showings.

San Antonio theaters get ready for opening night of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOURSenator John Cornyn says addressing this crisis is a priority and listened to mothers who lost their children to the opioid crisis.

San Antonio theaters get ready for opening night of Taylor Swift's much-anticipated concert filmThe design is inspired by the classic blue bell carton of homemade vanilla ice cream.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ movie expected to overfill theaters, boost bizPennsylvania Entertainment