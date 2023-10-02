Theater ‘Renaissance’: Beyonce’s tour film to hit theaters

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskFILE PHOTO: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. She announced that a documentary of"Renaissance" will be released to theaters later this year.
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskThe Beyhive will once again be able to see Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour but this time it will be on the big screen.Beyoncé ended her tour in Kansas City on Sunday but the show isn’t over. She released a trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which will be in movie theaters starting Dec. 1,
The trailer shows her family, including Blue Ivy joining her mom on stage and will include video from across the tour from the May 10 show in Stockholm, Sweden all the way to Sunday’s night’s event, Beyoncé honors man fatally stabbed at NYC gas station who was dancing to her music
Historic vault: Simone Biles lands Yurchenko double pike Newsom to appoint Laphonza Butler of EMILY’s List to fill Feinstein’s Senate seat Report: Amazon tells its employees it is monitoring badge swipes headtopics.com
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskFILE PHOTO: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. She announced that a documentary of"Renaissance" will be released to theaters later this year. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskThe Beyhive will once again be able to see Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour but this time it will be on the big screen.Beyoncé ended her tour in Kansas City on Sunday but the show isn’t over. She released a trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which will be in movie theaters starting Dec. 1,
The trailer shows her family, including Blue Ivy joining her mom on stage and will include video from across the tour from the May 10 show in Stockholm, Sweden all the way to Sunday’s night’s event,
Beyoncé honors man fatally stabbed at NYC gas station who was dancing to her music
Historic vault: Simone Biles lands Yurchenko double pike
Newsom to appoint Laphonza Butler of EMILY’s List to fill Feinstein’s Senate seat
Report: Amazon tells its employees it is monitoring badge swipes
South Sound church seeks removal of homeless encampment before Tacoma Greek Festival