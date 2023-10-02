Theater ‘Renaissance’: Beyonce’s tour film to hit theaters

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskFILE PHOTO: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. She announced that a documentary of"Renaissance" will be released to theaters later this year.

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskThe Beyhive will once again be able to see Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour but this time it will be on the big screen.Beyoncé ended her tour in Kansas City on Sunday but the show isn’t over. She released a trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which will be in movie theaters starting Dec. 1,

The trailer shows her family, including Blue Ivy joining her mom on stage and will include video from across the tour from the May 10 show in Stockholm, Sweden all the way to Sunday’s night’s event, Beyoncé honors man fatally stabbed at NYC gas station who was dancing to her music

Historic vault: Simone Biles lands Yurchenko double pike Newsom to appoint Laphonza Butler of EMILY’s List to fill Feinstein’s Senate seat Report: Amazon tells its employees it is monitoring badge swipes headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour Is Headed To A Theater Near You: ReportThough it follows Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour,' the concert movie has supposedly been in the works for years.

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance World Tour' could soon be playing in a movie theater near youAccording to Variety, Queen Bey is in talks to have her historic tour shown in AMC theaters, similar to the deal Taylor Swift just secured for her popular Eras Tour.

Beyoncé 'Renaissance' movie tickets and how to see concert film in theatersBeyoncé will bring her record-breaking arena tour to the big screen in theaters all around the world.

Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' film. How to get ticketsThe music superstar shared the exciting news with her fans just hours after concluding the U.S. leg of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

Beyoncé Renaissance Concert Movie Release Date Confirmed, Tickets On Sale NowTaylor Swift could start a concert film trend.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Tickets and Trailer ReleasedThe Beyoncé concert film tickets and trailer are out now.

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskFILE PHOTO: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. She announced that a documentary of"Renaissance" will be released to theaters later this year. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskThe Beyhive will once again be able to see Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour but this time it will be on the big screen.Beyoncé ended her tour in Kansas City on Sunday but the show isn’t over. She released a trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which will be in movie theaters starting Dec. 1,

The trailer shows her family, including Blue Ivy joining her mom on stage and will include video from across the tour from the May 10 show in Stockholm, Sweden all the way to Sunday’s night’s event,

Beyoncé honors man fatally stabbed at NYC gas station who was dancing to her music

Historic vault: Simone Biles lands Yurchenko double pike

Newsom to appoint Laphonza Butler of EMILY’s List to fill Feinstein’s Senate seat

Report: Amazon tells its employees it is monitoring badge swipes

South Sound church seeks removal of homeless encampment before Tacoma Greek Festival