The Year COVID Ended, But the Threats Remain

This was the year a lot people finally exhaled. The pandemic was declared no longer an emergency. But viral threats are still with us and there are lessons we still haven't learned.Experts say the new COVID boosters are a much closer match to currently circulating variants than prior vaccines and boosters.Experts say the new COVID boosters are a much closer match to currently circulating variants than prior vaccines and boosters.

In spring 2023, COVID hospitalizations and deaths hit their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic. Masks came off and schools and some workplaces were back in person. The nation emerged from the three-year COVID nightmare – and entered a tentative, new normal.in May, the U.S. health care system reverted to the way it usually works: People's health insurance, or lack of it, once again dictates their access to COVID-related tests, vaccines and soon – in 2024 –, who took the helm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July."So when we go back to the 'normal course of business,' it doesn't make for the equitable distribution of thing





NPRHealth » / 🏆 144. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UW and WSU Agree to Five-Year Contract for Apple CupThe University of Washington and Washington State University have agreed to a five-year contract to keep the in-state rivalry football game, the Apple Cup, going. The game will be played through 2028, with a neutral site game in 2024 and alternating locations in the following years.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Aaron Nola signs seven-year, $172 million contract with PhilliesAaron Nola is staying home, and it was a big factor in his decision to remain with the Phillies. 'You are spending your next seven years in a place, you want to enjoy it.'

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Audi e-tron SUV lineup transformed into Audi Q8 e-tron for 2024 model yearThe Audi e-tron SUV lineup has been rechristened to live under the familiar Q8 umbrella, transforming into the Audi Q8 e-tron and more powerful SQ8 e-tron in the process—complete with their more coupe-like Sportback variants.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Get Hulu (With Ads) for 99¢/mo for a yearEnjoy 90+ top channels on Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV with your favorite live sports, news, and events. Access the entire Hulu streaming library and store Live TV recordings for up to nine months. Also, get access to Disney+ and live sports with ESPN+. Offer ends on 11/28/23.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

59-Year-Old Man Returns to College FootballMike Flynt, at the age of 59, goes back to play for his college alma mater after 37 years, becoming one of the oldest men to ever play the game.

Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

Thanksgiving Meal Prices Expected to be Lower This YearWith prices down on everything from frozen turkeys to dinner rolls and cranberries, shopping for a Thanksgiving holiday meal isn’t expected to break the bank this year.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »