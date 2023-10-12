The worst horror sequels of all time, from 'Jaws: The Revenge' to 'Troll 2'

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ levitated the box office on its opening night‘Saw X’ chopped away at box office competition on its opening night

The 1987 clunker is laughable from the start as the now-dead Martin Brody’s (Roy Scheider) son is decapitated and killed by the finned fiend. Brody’s kid gawks at his missing arm, shouts like a banshee and then is humorously gobbled up while a children’s choir sings a Christmas carol.

There’s a jokester on staff at Hulu, where the film is available to stream. Its description on the platform reads: “The sinister sprite brings terror to outer space in this horrific sequel.” Horrific is right.Contrary to what the movie’s title suggests, most of “Jason Takes Manhattan” is set on a big, boring boat.First there’s the title. headtopics.com

Laughter reportedly broke out at the New York premiere in 1977, and the novel’s author William Peter Blatty said, “You’d think we were watching ‘The Producers’!” In his zero-star review of the misguidedly meta sequel, in which a group of “Blair Witch” fans set out to reenact the movie,, “ Berlinger wasn’t content to kill the golden goose, he also had to dismember it. ‘Blair Witch,’ R.I.P.”Despite being called “Troll 2,” the movie had no connection to the first “Troll” and didn’t feature any trolls.

In his one-star review, Roger Ebert wrote, “The movie’s R rating mentions ‘intense terror violence and gore,’ but only its publicity team could consider it intense or terrifying. Gore it has.”Here wolves, there wolves, everywhere wolves. That hairy, snarling beast crossed the English Channel to France in this loathed follow-up to the 1981 cult classic “An American Werewolf in London. headtopics.com

The 'Jaws' Rip-Off That Got Into Trouble for Stealing FootageHow much does the Italian TV movie Cruel Jaws actually take from the Steven Spielberg classic?

