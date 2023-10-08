The worst coaching decision of the year belongs to Miami’s Mario Cristobal

The options for Miami Coach Mario Cristobal were as clear and simple as football coaching decisions go.

With the Hurricanes facing third down and holding a three-point lead with 35 seconds left in Saturday night’s game against Georgia Tech, which was out of timeouts, Cristobal’s best move was to have his quarterback kneel. Easy, right? Take the knee and the W.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks.Chaney fumbled. Georgia Tech recovered. And the Yellow Jackets followed that up with a 24-second, 74-yard drive, ending in quarterback Haynes King completing a 44-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Christian Leary with one second remaining, giving Tech a 23-20 victory. headtopics.com

Cristobal’s team had done a great deal right to that point, outgaining the Yellow Jackets 454-250 and putting up 23 first downs to Georgia Tech’s 12. When it all began to go south with Chaney’s fumble, Miami. “That’s it. We should’ve done it. Sometimes you get carried away with just, finish the game and run it. I should’ve stepped in and said, ‘Hey, just take a knee.

What’s even more odd about the ending that dropped Miami to 4-1 is that Cristobal should have had an itchy, déjà vu feeling in the moment. Saturday night wasn’t the first time the 53-year-old coach made such a head-scratcher of a decision.. With under a minute left, Oregon had the ball in a second-and-2 situation with a three-point lead when running back C.J. headtopics.com

The Cardinal scored on its first OT possession on a 23-yard pass from K.J. Costello to Colby Parkinson. The Ducks picked up a first down on the ensuing possession, but on fourth-and-10, Justin Herbert’s throw to the end zone was tipped and intercepted by Alameen Murphy.

