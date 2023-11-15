When talking about the world’s most expensive cars, it’s easy to think the numbers run out when the meter hits about £4 million. However, that’s when the real money is just getting started in the classic car market. The $4.8m (£3.8m) required for a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita wouldn’t even get you into to the top 100 most expensive cars ever sold.

If you think a lottery win will help, you may still need to recalibrate, because the top classics now change hands for the sort of sums usually reserved for old masters. So here are the most expensive cars on the planet based on the price paid when the cars changed hands. Oh, and if you’re wondering why we’ve quoted the prices in dollars, it’s because most of the cars featured were sold in the US. The converted figure in pounds sterling is correct at the time of writing. Now, take a deep breath and hang on to your wallet. 1. The world's most expensive car: the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe became the most expensive car ever sold in 2022, and it has not yet been beate

