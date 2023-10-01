| The world has always wanted to move on from Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

The Capitale on Bowery Street is grand and opulent, with columns and arches buttressing an ornate ceiling. The color red was everywhere. A red carpet swarmed with photographers, alongside a red photo booth where partygoers could take instant photos. In the center of the large ballroom, a stage was flanked with “TIME” in large red letters. It all made me think of blood.

This was before covid-19, and the room was filled mostly with White people schmoozing, laughing in their holiday chic, balancing their iPhones and drinks. Comedian Chris Rock was in the building, I heard. Feeling out of place, I got a drink at one of the cocktail bars at the side of the room. I had naively expected the event to be somber, in remembrance of Jamal and his fellow honorees.It was a holiday party. We made small talk about how crazy the year had been for journalism. I didn’t feel like adding much to the conversation.. Threats coming at us from everywhere.Two gigantic vertical screens cycled through the “Guardian of the Truth” covers, one cover image phasing into the next. Jamal’s came up as Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” thumped the air. People were dancing. I watched as Jamal’s cover faded out, and then the screens moved on to other notable covers from the past year or two.

After a few minutes, the image of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appeared.was the headlined, “Charm Offensive: Should the World Buy What the Crown Prince Is Selling?” I realized then that the party was a celebration of all that Time had done that year. I had forgotten that MBS was one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.So a murder victim and his alleged killer were shown on the same level, in the same way, both of them party props.The crowd kept dancing. I looked at Mohammed bin Salman’s giant, elevated face on the screens, then back to the dancing crowd.In recounting this story, I don’t want to suggest that it’s impossible to experience joy in a dark world, and I don’t intend to single out Time. The Jamal I knew would have loved a good party like this.I understand why the juxtaposition disturbed me so much. It was an ominous expression of modern journalism’s obsession with bothsidesism — its constant impulse to give oppressors as much care and elevation as those they oppress. Worse, I see a trend away from centering progressive global voices speaking out for human rights. I sadly think that Arab writers such as Jamal find it harder to be platformed in our media today.I walked toward the door. As I waited for my coat, an attendant handed me a Time gift bag. He asked whether I was from New York. I explained that I lived in D.C. and was going back the next morning. I told him that I was a colleague of Jamal Khashoggi, who’d been killed, pointing to him on one of the covers.I said nothing, took my bag, and walked out into the cold December night.