The Wolverine : Berserker Rage Statue stands at 19 inches tall, 17 inches wide, and 20 inches deep, and features a stunningly crafted version of Wolverine entering his rage-filled state of mind. Wolverine can be seen dressed in his iconic yellow and blue, 90s-era uniform from Marvel Comics . The statue also features light-up functionality, with a red light under its circular base to allow for an intense atmosphere when displaying the product.

“Inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel Comics, this fully sculpted X-Men collectible depicts Wolverine in a fit of total fury. James Howlett wears his team’s classic yellow and blue ’90s-era uniform, complete with an iconic mask and thick gloves and boots,” reads a description of the statue., and retails for a premium price of $820. The statue is set to release sometime between September and December 2024, so fans will have some time to decide whether or not they want to pick up the statu

Wolverine Berserker Rage Statue Marvel Comics Collectible

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Berserker Wolverine Statue Unveiled by Sideshow CollectiblesSideshow Collectibles has unveiled a new statue based on Marvel Comics' Wolverine in his berserker state, which is available for preorder now.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

We Love This Deadpool and Wolverine Art, But It’s Not Deadpool & Wolverine ArtDeadpool and Wolverine feature in this official Marvel art print, but it's not from their new movie.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Hasbro's New Deadpool and Wolverine Figures Are Not Deadpool & Wolverine FiguresHasbro's not quite ready to show you what it's working on for the next Marvel movie, but it would still like to sell you some Deadpools and Wolverines.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Step aside, wolves: The next Colorado wildlife reintroduction could be the elusive wolverineColorado could return another native carnivore to its mountains if state lawmakers pass a bill allowing for the reintroduction of wolverines.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

X-Men Unleashes Epic Reversal of Magneto Stripping Wolverine of AdamantiumAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Who Is 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Villain, Cassandra Nova?Stay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »