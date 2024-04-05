The Wolverine : Berserker Rage Statue stands at 19 inches tall, 17 inches wide, and 20 inches deep, and features a stunningly crafted version of Wolverine entering his rage-filled state of mind. Wolverine can be seen dressed in his iconic yellow and blue, 90s-era uniform from Marvel Comics . The statue also features light-up functionality, with a red light under its circular base to allow for an intense atmosphere when displaying the product.
"Inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Comics, this fully sculpted X-Men collectible depicts Wolverine in a fit of total fury. James Howlett wears his team's classic yellow and blue '90s-era uniform, complete with an iconic mask and thick gloves and boots," reads a description of the statue., and retails for a premium price of $820. The statue is set to release sometime between September and December 2024, so fans will have some time to decide whether or not they want to pick up the statu
Wolverine Berserker Rage Statue Marvel Comics Collectible
