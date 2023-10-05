The Wolf Among Us 2 Remains in Production Following Telltale Layoffs

Telltale Games has experienced a round of lay-offs, but projects like The Wolf Among Us 2 have not been canceled. Telltale Games is one of the most renowned studios in the entire gaming industry. They have been around for a very, very long time, making point and click adventure games that resonated with audiences in massive ways.
The studio just released its first brand new game, The Expanse, since the relaunch and has plans to release The Wolf Among Us 2 next year. Unfortunately, Telltale Games is once again experiencing troubles. The developer confirmed today that it experienced layoffs after a former employee stated"most of" the team was let go in September.
"Due to current market conditions, we regrettably had to let some of our Telltale team go recently," said a spokesperson for Telltale."We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same. We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted. headtopics.com
Telltale didn't clarify how many people were let go or how this will impact the development of the current projects or future games. A number of other studios in the industry including BioWare, Naughty Dog, and Epic Games all experienced layoffs in recent weeks as well.