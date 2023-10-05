The Wolf Among Us 2 Remains in Production Following Telltale Layoffs

Telltale Games has experienced a round of lay-offs, but projects like The Wolf Among Us 2 have not been canceled. Telltale Games is one of the most renowned studios in the entire gaming industry. They have been around for a very, very long time, making point and click adventure games that resonated with audiences in massive ways.

The studio just released its first brand new game, The Expanse, since the relaunch and has plans to release The Wolf Among Us 2 next year. Unfortunately, Telltale Games is once again experiencing troubles. The developer confirmed today that it experienced layoffs after a former employee stated"most of" the team was let go in September.

"Due to current market conditions, we regrettably had to let some of our Telltale team go recently," said a spokesperson for Telltale."We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same. We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted. headtopics.com

Telltale didn't clarify how many people were let go or how this will impact the development of the current projects or future games. A number of other studios in the industry including BioWare, Naughty Dog, and Epic Games all experienced layoffs in recent weeks as well.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Dick Wolf’s NBC, CBS Shows Reopen Writers RoomsNew showrunners have been installed at ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ as ‘L&O: Organized Crime’ continues its search.

Wolf Writers Rooms, 'Chicago Fire' & 'FBI: International' ShowrunnersWriters rooms are opening this week for Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television’s three Chicago dramas for NBC, three FBI dramas for CBS as well as NBC’s Law & Order and Law &am…

Telltale Games laid off staff — but it’s unclear how many jobs were cut. - The VergeAs reported by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter, Telltale says it let “some” of its team go “due to current market conditions,” though all games in development are “still in production.” Earlier on Thursday, a person who says they used to work at Telltale claimed the company laid “most of us off” in early September.

Top horror films 2023: Our No. 1 pick ranks among best horror movies of all timePlanning a Halloween movie marathon? Check out our picks for some of the best horror movies released in 2023.

Cities with Limited Abortion Access Among Worst Places for Women to LiveA new ranking by WalletHub revealed the best city for women to live in is Columbia, Maryland, just 30 miles outside of Washington D.C.