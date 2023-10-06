The WNBA Finals 'super-team' showdown was highly anticipated, but are the Aces really one?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces gestures after her teammate Jackie Young #0 hit a 3-pointer against the Chicago Sky in the first quarter of Game Two of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sky 92-70 to win the series two games to none.

Few on either side like the super-team moniker bestowed upon them in the offseason. But few can argue with the results that each team is filled with some of the league’s best talent that aligned for a Finals for the ages.

The series is expected to be one of the best and most-viewed the league has ever seen. Casual fans will be tuning in for a clash of the super-teams simply because of what the name represents: the best of the best players going head-to-head. headtopics.com

The Liberty traded for 2021 MVP and four-time All-Star Jonquel Jones in January to pair with Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney, who have both been All-Stars in recent seasons. That’s one. When free agency opened, the Liberty signed Breanna Stewart, the most sought-after free agent who had one MVP at the time, two championships and two Finals MVPs. That’s two.

Las Vegas was a homegrown team of stars that included Plum, Wilson and Young as three consecutive No. 1 picks. Ahead of 2021, they added free agent Gray to lead the offense. It wasn’t viewed as anything other than a super move in a changing landscape where players were empowered under the new collective bargaining agreement to make their own decisions with a wider salary range available. headtopics.com

“We’re the same core that we were last year and no one was talking about or saying we were a super-team last year,” Wilson said. “I don’t think we’ve won enough for people to even claim that.” It was a side of the ball the Aces ranked seventh in last season and head coach Becky Hammon said needed to be improved since opponents would catch up to them on offense. The Liberty boast the league’s second-best offense and best 3-point team, displaying how prescient that doubled-down focus could be for Vegas’ repeat chances.

