The Wilds Celebrates 30 Years of Wildlife Conservation

For three decades now, The Wilds has helped to conserve wildlife and bring guests experiences where they can see the animals up close, and the conservation center is celebrating its big 3-0 in a special way. "We are extremely grateful to our staff, volunteers, partners, and other friends and supporters who have been a part of this journey with us over the years," Columbus Zoo and Aquarium CEO and president Tom Schmid said in a media release.

"From developing one of the most successful rhino breeding programs in the country to significantly expanding our economic impact in the region, we are proud of what we have accomplished together over the last 30 years." As part of The Wilds' 30 year celebration, guests will be able to enjoy discounts on admission and lodging with promotions announced on the 30th of each month. While there, guests can learn about the history of The Wilds up close with the timeline on display

The Wilds Wildlife Conservation Anniversary Discounts Lodging History Timeline

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Wilds celebrates 30 years in operationFor three decades now, The Wilds has helped to conserve wildlife and bring guests experiences where they can see the animals up close, and the conservation cent

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

The Wilds celebrates 30 years with new behind the scenes tour, fundraising eventsAccording to the Red Cross, about 30 older adults affected by the apartment fire are being helped with shelter, case work assistance and recovery services.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

BitMart Celebrates Six Years of Innovation and Success in the Crypto IndustryBitMart Celebrates Six Years of Innovation and Success in the Crypto Industry

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Houston Rockets gala celebrates 30 years since historic championship winThe Houston Rockets, in collaboration with the Fertitta Family, hosted their annual fundraising gala at The Post Oak Hotel on Friday night.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates 10 Years of Conscious UncouplingThanks for the memories, we think.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Given as Series Celebrates 30 YearsBethesda celebrates 30 years of Elder Scrolls with a look back at the franchise’s history and a few words about its future

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »