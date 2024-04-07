The Wilds Celebrates 30 Years of Wildlife Conservation

For three decades now, The Wilds has helped to conserve wildlife and bring guests experiences where they can see the animals up close, and the conservation center is celebrating its big 3-0 in a special way. "We are extremely grateful to our staff, volunteers, partners, and other friends and supporters who have been a part of this journey with us over the years," Columbus Zoo and Aquarium CEO and president Tom Schmid said in a media release.
"From developing one of the most successful rhino breeding programs in the country to significantly expanding our economic impact in the region, we are proud of what we have accomplished together over the last 30 years." As part of The Wilds' 30 year celebration, guests will be able to enjoy discounts on admission and lodging with promotions announced on the 30th of each month. While there, guests can learn about the history of The Wilds up close with the timeline on display
The Wilds Wildlife Conservation Anniversary Discounts Lodging History Timeline
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »
Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »
Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »