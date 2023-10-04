The Wild, Scandalous History of the Real-Life Arconia That Inspired 'Only Murders in the Building'

The Big Picture Only Murders in the Building gets its name from the rule its characters make about their investigative true-crime podcast: only murders that occur within their apartment building may be covered on the show.
The building was erected in 1904 by William Earl Dodge Stokes, heir to the Ansonia copper fortune who eventually left the family business and sued his own brother. Designed by French architect Paul Duboy, the Ansonia occupies a full city block on Broadway between 73rd and 74th Street. Its 17 stories tower above the streets below with 400 unique units inside.
William Stokes Made Many Enemies Throughout His Wild Life Stokes spared no expense when building his 1,400 rooms, 300+ suites, ballrooms, barbers, and bank. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 sees a flashback to the Arconia's "infamous playboy" architect (Stokes-style mustache and all) who was responsible for installing peepholes in the walls through which to watch women.
Stokes' hotel featured a fountain in which live seals swam! His obsession with housing animals didn't stop there either, with four geese and a pig as personal pets, ducks, 500 chickens, six goats, and a small bear all housed on the roof. In 1907, the Department of Health put an end to his "farm in the sky".