The wild names in the asteroid belt, from Elvis to Potato

Mother Teresa is there, too, along with Jesse Owens, Beethoven, a bunch of astronomers’ kids and the city of Acapulco.

Telescope technology has advanced so much in recent decades that thousands of new asteroids and other minor planets are discovered each year, ranging from less than a meter to hundreds of miles in diameter. As of this week, just 24,447 of the 629,008 numbered asteroids have names, said Gareth Williams, longtime secretary of the IAU’s working group on Small Bodies Nomenclature.

He said he identified four consecutively numbered and nameless asteroids that had been discovered in the 1980s, suggested the names to their discoverers, and since 1990, who lived roughly 3.2 million years ago who was in turn named for the Beatles song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds."

Nugent, who has named more than a dozen asteroids for people including law professor Anita Hill and labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez, said she sent a “formal as possible” letter to a link for fan mail at Parton’s website but never heard back.

