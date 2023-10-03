The 'wild bunch' have taken control of the bond market. Here's where they could wreak havoc next.

The bond market is front and center for investors these days, with JPMorgan warning of a “financial accident” if yields keep going up, driving prices lower.In a note to clients, Yardeni ticks off evidence of those bond vigilantes in action. For starters, the fact that the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y rose on recent weak data instead of declining suggests a “shift in bond investors’ focused from what monetary policy makers may do to rising alarm about what fiscal policy makers are doing.

In a note to clients, Yardeni ticks off evidence of those bond vigilantes in action. For starters, the fact that the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y rose on recent weak data instead of declining suggests a “shift in bond investors’ focused from what monetary policy makers may do to rising alarm about what fiscal policy makers are doing.”

“Perversely, now that the Fed seems to be on the verge of terminating its rate hiking, bond investors might have concluded that short-term rates aren’t high enough to cause a financial crisis, credit crunch, and a recession,” he said.

And for sure, the wild bunch have DC policy makers in their sights, after causing the Treasury market to fully reverse a drop in the 10-year yield from the global financial crisis through the pandemic over the past three years, he notes. headtopics.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Walking side by side to help fundraise for heart healthParticipants supported the American Heart Association, and donations went to CPR training, research and medical research.

Research reveals how a single enzyme can boost soybean oil productionAs a potent source of protein and oil, soybeans are a vital global crop for food, animal feed, industrial applications, and biofuel production. Even minor improvements in soybean seed content can therefore have far-reaching implications for agricultural productivity and global economies.

Research reveals overlooked parts of proteins as critical to fundamental functions of lifeAccording to textbooks, proteins work by folding into stable 3D shapes that, like Lego blocks, precisely fit with other biomolecules.

Years of research laid the groundwork for speedy COVID-19 shotsThe Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded to two scientists whose work led to mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Photos: The Light the Night Benefit for Blood Cancer Research at Wade Park Was Truly InspirationalWith 19 local sponsors and 3,500 participants, Sunday night's event, which is dedicated to curing leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and other blood cancers, was truly inspirational at Wade Park. The opening ceremony brings the community together to celebrate, honor, and remember all those touched by blood cancers, welcoming all patients and survivors to the dedicated Circle of Survivors.

Columbia Research Links Elevated Temperatures and Climate Change to Rising Drug and Alcohol AbuseColumbia Public Health researchers find that drug use-related hospital visits are driven in part by higher temperatures, and climate change could be worsening the problem. Hospital visits from alcohol- and substance-related disorders are driven by elevated temperatures and could be further affect

The bond market is front and center for investors these days, with JPMorgan warning of a “financial accident” if yields keep going up, driving prices lower.

“The damage in bonds has been more severe and more sustained than for equities, and you can’t help wondering where the real damage is. You can’t have this much value destruction in bonds without there being some stress somewhere. However, it’s near impossible to work out where exactly it might come to the surface and on the heels of the worst month for bonds of the year,” noted a team of Deutsche Bank strategists led by Jim Reid on Monday.

Our call of the day from Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, offers an idea on the next market to fall. That’s as he raises the alarm over what he calls the “Wild Bunch,” or bond vigilantes, who have “seized control of the Treasury market.” His hope is that cooling inflation will calm things down.

In a note to clients, Yardeni ticks off evidence of those bond vigilantes in action. For starters, the fact that the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y rose on recent weak data instead of declining suggests a “shift in bond investors’ focused from what monetary policy makers may do to rising alarm about what fiscal policy makers are doing.”

“The worry is that the escalating federal budget deficit will create more supply of bonds than demand can meet, requiring higher yields to clear the market; that worry has been the bond vigilantes’ entrance cue,” he says.

Yardeni also sees the vigilantes in action when it comes to yield curve disinversion lately — an inverted yield curve occurs when interest paid on short-term debt is more than that of longer term bonds.

“Perversely, now that the Fed seems to be on the verge of terminating its rate hiking, bond investors might have concluded that short-term rates aren’t high enough to cause a financial crisis, credit crunch, and a recession,” he said.

And here’s where he’s on guard for trouble, as he notes that the wild bunch have oddly left the high-yield corporate debt market — flat and stable –alone:

“Could it be that some of them view the government’s securities as riskier than high-yield corporates? The result of their rampage in the Treasury market suggests as much,” he said, adding that they are on alert for signs of rampage spreading to high yields.

And for sure, the wild bunch have DC policy makers in their sights, after causing the Treasury market to fully reverse a drop in the 10-year yield from the global financial crisis through the pandemic over the past three years, he notes.

Their message is clear, says Yardeni: “Take meaningful actions to reduce the federal deficit now and in the future or we will push the bond yield up to whatever level it takes to get you to do so!”

Read: How Treasury market upheaval is rippling through global markets in 4 charts

The markets Stocks are under pressure, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y up 4 basis points and that of the 30-year BX:TMUBMUSD30Y up 9 basis points. The dollar DXY is up, notably against the Russian ruble USDRUB, +0.79%, while gold GC00, -0.55%, silver SI00, -0.80% and oil CL.1, +0.35% are under pressure.

Read: Gold appears headed for a ‘death cross’ just 5 months after teasing record highs

For more market updates plus actionable trade ideas for stocks, options and crypto, subscribe to MarketDiem by Investor’s Business Daily.

The buzz POINT Biopharma PNT, +84.74% stock is up 84% after Eli Lilly announced a $1.4 billion deal for the cancer treatment company, paying $12.50 a share.

SmileDirectClub shares SDC, -39.17% are down another 12% following a bankruptcy filing, as a buyer for the teeth straightening group could be hard to find.

WeWork stock WE, -23.69% is down 5% after the office work space provider said it would miss interest payments to continue talks with its lenders.

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are down after property developers (except Evergrande, which rallied) pulled the Hang Seng HK:HSI 2.6% lower. Alibaba BABA, -2.57%, JD.com JD, -2.18%, XPeng XPEV, -3.14% and Li Auto LI, -1.22% are off 2% or more.

Tesla TSLA, -1.54% has launched a less expensive, rear-wheel-drive version of its bestselling Model Y crossover SUV in the U.S.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said late Monday that the central bank may need to hike rates once more this year and then keep them high “for some time.”

Elsewhere a speech is due from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic at 8 a.m., followed by job openings at 10 a.m.

Best of the web Why home insurance prices in the U.S. went up 21% between 2022 and 2023.

Meta plans to charge $14 a month for ad-free Instagram or Facebook.

Burger King is still open in Russia despite a pledge to exit.

The chart Here’s a chart from the portfolio manager of Crescat Capital, Otavio Costa, whose chart sums up possible brewing trouble for tech companies:

The tickers These were the top-searched tickers on MarketWatch as of 6 a.m.:NASA has a serious plan to build houses on the moon.

In bedbug-plagued Paris, hotels will cost 300% more for the 2024 Olympics

Need to Know starts early and is updated until the opening bell, but sign up here to get it delivered once to your email box. The emailed version will be sent out at about 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

Listen to the Best New Ideas in Money podcast with MarketWatch financial columnist James Rogers and economist Stephanie Kelton.