The White House, Google launch virtual tour with audio captions, Spanish translation

The White House celebrated St Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17, by dyeing its North Lawn fountain green, timelapse footage shows. (Credit: White House via Storyful)The White House, Google Maps and Google Arts & Culture launched aWith a computer or smartphone, users will be able to spend time zooming in on all of the rooms that they would have seen had they been able to go on an in-person tour.to make the White House accessible to as many people as possible.

Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Friday for a National Civics Day event hosted by Nickelodeon, ATTN: and iCivics, where they announced "Well Versed," a new short-form series that uses animation and music to help teach children about democracy and the Bill of Rights.

She talked about the Constitutional Convention held at Philadelphia's Independence Hall in 1787, where the founders of the United States created a government in which power rested with the people, not with kings and queens."That’s still how our country works, and it’s one of the things that make it so special," Biden said. headtopics.com

The virtual tour is the first Google virtual tour of the White House to include audio captions for people with disabilities. The captions are narrated by White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo and pop up on the screen to offer viewers historical information on each of the rooms.

It is also Google's first virtual tour of the White House to have Spanish translation, and feature theThe tour opens with a brief video of President Joe Biden and the first lady welcoming visitors, the same message that plays at the White House Visitors Center for those who visit in person. headtopics.com

Google Street View technology was used to capture the imagery, starting at the East Wing Entrance and moving through all rooms on the public tour route, including the library, the China Room, the Green, Blue and Red rooms, the East Room and the State Dining Room.Ben Gomes, senior vice president of learning and sustainability at Google, said the mission of its arts and culture division is to open the world's culture to people everywhere.

