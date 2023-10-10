The wars in Israel and Ukraine are linked, along with the aid

The Biden administration is working behind the scenes with Senate leaders in both parties to link U.S. aid to Israel and aid to Ukraine, hoping to use the urgency of the former to overcome House Republican opposition to the latter. But the division and dysfunction inside the GOP risks undermining the United States’ ability to support both efforts.

Legislators are discussing adding upward of $60 billion in Ukraine funding (enough to get Kyiv through a full year of fighting), along with what is expected to be a few billion dollars for Israeli needs in the Gaza war.

“If the administration and Ukraine supporters in the House and Senate don’t get together and push this through, it is very possible that Ukraine aid will not pass in the House at all,” a senior GOP congressional aide told me. “This is going to be a fight and it’s not going to be easy. But this is one of the only realistic paths forward now for Ukraine aid. headtopics.com

Russia, Iran and Hamas are all working together to wage war against democracies and upend the world order the United States and its partners spent decades building. Republicans can’t claim to resist this challenge but provide resources for only one of its battlefields.

The U.S. game plan for both Ukraine and Israel is essentially the same. It should support the partner countries that are the victims of aggression, give them the weapons they need to fight and build a diplomatic coalition around them. GOP isolationists want to pretend the United States can fight aggression in one place by yielding to aggression in another. But that’s a foolish and false choice. headtopics.com

washingtonpost »

The problem(s) with the GOP blaming Biden for the crisis in Israel

