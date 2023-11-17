The Walt Disney Company Celebrates 100 Years of Influence in Film

This year, The Walt Disney Company turns 100 years old. For good or ill, no other company has been more influential in the history of film. This is a monthly feature in which Ken Lowe revisits the landmark entries in Disney’s filmography to reflect on what they meant for the Mouse House—and how they changed cinema. You can read all the entries. We are singers. Our oldest stories survive in verse.
We use songs as mnemonic devices, whether to remind us of things as simple as our alphabet or as complex as our, too, were accompanied by music, but those scores were not yet part of the films. Many of cinema’s oldest stars rejected the “talkie” or found they had no place in an art form where it had become the dominant medium. (Some.) For me, silent film and motion pictures that feature integrated synchronized sound are two completely different media, and you can divide movies into those made before 1927’s, the first film with synchronized sound, just happened to inspire a man who was trying to debut short films featuring his cartoon mouse
