The Walking Dead Newcomer Reveals Daryl Dixon Part Was Written For Them

New episodes of Daryl Dixon air Sundays on AMC. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon newcomer Hugo Bardin, known by their drag performance name Paloma, reveals their character in the show, Coco, was specifically written for them to...
SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon newcomer Hugo Bardin, known by their drag performance name Paloma, reveals their character in the show, Coco, was specifically written for them to portray. Coco is a drag performer in the Demimonde, a nightclub in Paris run by Isabelle's ex-boyfriend Quinn. Coco appears to oversee the entertainment portion of the Demimonde, including introducing different performers.
Speaking with CBR, Bardin revealed that Coco was specifically created so they could star in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The performer revealed spinoff star Norman Reedus is a fan of Drag Race, and wanted Bardin - who won Drag Race France season 1 - to be in the show. Check out what Bardin had to say below:
People were excited and shocked because what a strange match between two universes.
Warning: SPOILERS ahead for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 3!
SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon newcomer Hugo Bardin, known by their drag performance name Paloma, reveals their character in the show, Coco, was specifically written for them to portray. Coco is a drag performer in the Demimonde, a nightclub in Paris run by Isabelle's ex-boyfriend Quinn. Coco appears to oversee the entertainment portion of the Demimonde, including introducing different performers.
Speaking with CBR, Bardin revealed that Coco was specifically created so they could star in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The performer revealed spinoff star Norman Reedus is a fan of Drag Race, and wanted Bardin - who won Drag Race France season 1 - to be in the show. Check out what Bardin had to say below:
People were excited and shocked because what a strange match between two universes. I was approached by Juliette Ménager, who is a casting director in Paris that works on a lot of French and American productions. She told me I was the only person for the character. There was nobody else but me. I was a little bit confused. I was like, 'Okay, why me?' On the set, I met Norman Reedus, who was very excited to see me. He wanted to take a selfie. He wanted to speak about Drag Race. I was like, 'Okay, why?' He told me he's a very big fan of Drag Race. He watches every season of every franchise with Diane Kruger, his partner. He asked the screenwriter to write a part for me. It's made for me. The role was written for me. It's very, 'Wow!'
What's Next For Coco In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon? Coco was last seen near the end of episode 3, stopping a performance as Codron and soldiers from the Cause walked in looking for Daryl. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 4 trailer also hints at Coco's return, since Quinn can be seen in the Demimonde. Though it remains unclear what Coco's overall role in the show will be, they will likely return in the future in some capacity.
It's possible Coco will be instrumental in having Quinn decide what he wants to do next after learning Laurent - who is his son - is alive. They could give him advice on what to do, either persuading him to go after Laurent or trying to keep him at the Demimonde. Whatever the case may be, Coco is likely to return in some capacity, especially if Quinn becomes a more prominent character going forward.
However, it's unclear if Coco will be more heavily tied into Daryl's goal of delivering Laurent to the Nest going forward. Since the story is focused on why Laurent is so special, Coco may not factor heavily into the storyline that's already been set up. But that doesn't mean they can't appear in later episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, or perhaps even return in season 2.