The Walking Dead Just Jumped Exactly The Same Shark 2 Episodes In A Row

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary When Fear the Walking Dead season 8, episode 7 revealed that Troy had never actually died back in season 3, it was an incredible plot twist, but now, as the series does the same thing one episode later with the terminally ill Charlie, it begins to make the show seem unrealistic, especially because this isn't the first time characters have been brought back from the dead.

Because Fear the Walking Dead is coming to a close, it makes a sort of sense that the series would bring back some of its old characters. Season 8 in particular has seen several character returns that should never have happened, mainly because these characters were supposed to be long dead. However, Fear the Walking Dead has its ways to make a death seem like it happened without actually proving it, making these resurrections technically viable.

Troy shouldn't have survived because his death seemed unavoidable. Although the show didn't show his last breath, he suffered blunt force trauma to the head, which is an injury that is incredibly lethal and can lead to other deadly conditions. The same goes for Charlie. At the end of season 7, Charlie suffered from radiation poisoning. In season 8, Daniel reveals that Charlie had become very sick the last time he saw her, and there is a seven-year gap between the seasons. headtopics.com

Fear The Walking Dead's Long History Of Death Retcons Explained Frankly, this isn't the first time that Fear the Walking Dead has backtracked on its deaths. The show likes to leave the door open for its characters so that, if necessary, they can return. One of the most recent examples is Madison. She led Fear the Walking Dead from season 1 to season 4, then died via a pack of on-fire walkers. However, in season 7, Madison came back, miraculously alive.

Another example is Daniel. In season 3, Daniel suffered from a mental collapse and as a result, set the basement he stood in on fire. The final shots the series has of him are Daniel standing in the midst of the flames with no escape. He is presumed dead throughout season 4. Yet, somehow in season 5, Daniel returns mostly unscathed and ready to fight another day. headtopics.com

