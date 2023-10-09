The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Sets New Record, Surpassing Fellow TWD Spinoff Dead City

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon sets a new record, surpassing fellow spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City. Debuting in September, Daryl Dixon sees Norman Reedus' titular character washing ashore in France where he's not sure why he's there or even how he arrived at his destination.

As reported by Variety, AMC has confirmed that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon now has the biggest premiere in the history of the AMC+ streaming service. This puts it ahead of The Walking Dead: Dead City, which achieved the milestone back in June. Daryl Dixon is also on track to become the most-viewed season of any show in the history of AMC+. Dead City and Daryl Dixon will return for season 2.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Success in Numbers For ratings, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 4 achieved new highs both in terms of viewership and the adults in the 25-54 demographic. Counting the Nielsen Live+3 numbers, the spinoff hit 1.1 million with its fourth installment. That includes 392,000 viewers in the aforementioned demographic. headtopics.com

Despite the fact that some have noted similarities to HBO's The Last of Us, the spinoff has been called the best Walking Dead show in years. On Rotten Tomatoes, Daryl Dixon boasts a 90% approval rating based on 35 reviews. But the specific details are more significant, showing that the AMC series has an average rating of 8.1/10.

