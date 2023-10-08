The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 5 Recap: 'Deux Amours'

"Vers elle s'en va tout mon espoir. J'ai deux amours. Mon pays et Paris. (Towards her goes all my hope. I have two loves: my country and Paris)." Josephine Baker's"J'ai Deux Amours" ("I Have Two Loves") plays as Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) drift down the river on a boat steered by Azlan (Hassam Ghancy).

Jones escorts Daryl to an auto repair shop. Inside is a motley crew of blue collar types — who don't seem the type to speak the language coming over the shop's radio. French. The haggard Juno (John Ales) ribs a younger guy, TJ (Martin Martinez), over a picture of his girl back home.

Meanwhile, Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) wakes up in an opulent room next to Les Nènuphars: The Water Lilies. Issa, like the painting, is the latest addition to Quinn's (Adam Nagaitis) well-guarded mansion. Quinn reports that he's just met with the Pouvoir, who told him that Laurent made it out of Paris and is headed north with her American friend. headtopics.com

THEN. Daryl fills his bike's gas tank and overhears Drew (Tercelin Kirtley) laughing off TJ's offer to partner up. Juno tells the kid they'll consider letting him tag along if he chops firewood and stokes their fire over night, so Daryl teaches him how to chop wood. TJ says he's from just outside Freeport, a couple miles up the road.

"You never have to worry about me, Daryl. How is it out there?" He'll tell her about it when he sees her next. He's gathering fuel, and he'll be back at the Commonwealth in about a week."I promise." Through the static, Carol copies."Hey, Daryl..." The transmission breaks up and returns, just in time for Daryl to hear the end of Carol's message:".. headtopics.com

Back at Quinn's, a maid delivers fresh eggs with a side of secret message. In the woods, Daryl assures Laurent that there are good people at The Nest. Laurent wants to come with Daryl, but he can't. Daryl told Isabelle he would deliver Laurent to The Nest, and she'll come looking for him there.

