The Viral COS Quilted Bag Is Officially One of This Season’s Hottest Items — And Only $99

10/11/2023 7:18 AM

According to The Lyst Index, COS's Oversized Quilted Crossbody Bag is one of the hottest fashion pieces for Q3 2023. Here's where you can get your own.

Source

TeenVogue

Chances are you've probably seen the viral COS Quilted Bag all over your FYPs for months, but get used to her because she's not going anywhere. The advent of a new fashion season inevitably means shopping for a handful of pieces to freshen up your wardrobe, and there's one bag reigning above them all.

It's a massive quilted bag made of 100% recycled materials that the brand says is technically big enough to be used as an overnight bag if needed, making it a smart choice for a school or work bag; there's definitely room for all your stuff. The bag comes in three colors — black, off-white, and blue — and retails for $99.

