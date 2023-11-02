The Vanishing Triangle Season 1: How Many Episodes & When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Here’s how many episodes are in The Vanishing Triangle season 1 and on what day new episodes come out.The Vanishing Triangle season 1 has 6 episodes. Season 1 is executive produced by Alon Aranya, Adam Barth, Ana Habajec, Patrick Irwin, Allen Leech, AnneMarie Naughton, and Lucy Roberts. It premiered on October 26, 2023, and follows a weekly release schedule.

The newspaper reporter Lisa Wallace teams up with detective David Burkely to find the man who is responsible for the disappearance of a group of young women, Lisa believes that the same man was responsible for her mother’s murder twenty years earlier. This series was created by Ivan Kavanagh and directed by Imogen Murphy.

India Mullen as Lisa Wallace and Allen Leech as David Burkely star in the lead roles in The Vanishing Triangle season 1. The other cast members include Adam John Richardson, Sarah Carroll, Fionnuala Murphy, Philip O’Sullivan, Maura Foley, Kiera Crawford, Jana Mohieden, Peter Corboy, Laoise Sweeney, Carolyn Donnelly, Stephen Hogan, and more.New episodes of The Vanishing Triangle typically come out every Thursday.

