The USS Augusta was commissioned Saturday in Maine prior to heading to its home in San Diego

The littoral combat ship USS Augusta was commissioned Saturday in Eastport, Maine, ahead of the long trip it will make to its first homeport, Naval Base San Diego. The crew manned the rails during a small ceremony in Eastport, the easternmost city in the United States. The trimaran-style ship is 418 feet long and bears the name of Maine’s capital.

The roughly $500 million Augusta was designed to operate at high speeds in near-shore, or littoral, waters and do such things as find sea mines and track submarines.Augusta is an Independence-class version of the LCS. There is also a Freedom-class variant. Both types have experienced serious operational problems over the years, and some of the vessels have been decommissioned in less than a decade. They are designed to last for at least 25 years.