The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel

A Palestinian inspects the rubble of a high rise building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City early Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Israeli soldiers are battling Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launching airstrikes on Gaza a day after an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas fighters.

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force that is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons from reaching Hamas and conducting surveillance.out of Gaza on Saturday.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based carrier was already in the Mediterranean. Last week it was conducting naval exercises with Italy in the Ionian Sea. It’s the United States newest and most advanced aircraft carrier and this is its first full deployment. headtopics.com

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before the Defense Department’s announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

