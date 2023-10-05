The US military has shot down a Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria, official tells AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country has successfully tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile and declared that lawmakers could revoke its ratification of a global nuclear test banThe U.S. military has shot down a Turkish drone that had come in too close to U.S.

The United States Agency for International Development is resuming food deliveries to hundreds of thousands of refugees in Ethiopia, after assistance was halted earlier this year over a widespread scheme to steal suppliesWisconsin Republicans want to make it a crime to be naked in public for any reason and for a child to attend any event, like a naked bike ride, where people don’t have clothes...

U.S.-led forces reportedly down drone in Syria as Turkey strikes areaU.S.-led forces were reported to have shot down a drone over northern Syria on Thursday as U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish forces said Turkish attacks had killed eight people in an escalation prompted by a bomb attack in Ankara claimed by Kurdish militants.

Drone kills 'several' at graduation ceremony for Syria military academy cadetsCivilians, regime military personnel among deceased, according to SANA news agency.

Drone Attacks in Syria Kill and Wound Officers and Civilians at a Military CeremonyA drone attack Thursday struck a packed graduating ceremony for military officers in the Syrian city of Homs, killing an unspecified number of civilians and military personnel and wounding dozens of others, Syrian state television reported.Syria's military said in a...

Allies should not be in proximity to PKK/YPG terrorists: Turkish security sourceThe statement came a day after Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared facilities belonging to the terror group PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria as legitimate targets of the Turkish Armed Forces, and warned third countries to stay away.