The US has decided that Southwest's customer service failed during flight cancellations last winter

DALLAS (AP) — Federal regulators have told Southwest Airlines that the carrier failed to provide enough help to travelers who were stranded during massive cancellations last December, and the airline could be subject to a fine.

Southwest said in a regulatory filing Monday that it can’t estimate the cost of a fine and damages from lawsuits stemming from nearly 17,000Southwest said the U.S. Department of Transportation told the airline Friday that “it has determined the company had failed to provide adequate customer service assistance, prompt flight status notifications, and proper and prompt refunds and that the assessment of a civil penalty is warranted.

Southwest said in a quarterly financial filing Monday that it could also face costs from lawsuits filed by customers and shareholders. The filing followed Southwest’s report that its

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

Southwest Airlines announces 2 new nonstop flights from Columbus to San Diego, Kansas CityBoth stops are considered among the top destinations for Columbus travelers, according to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. Read more ⮕

Southwest Airlines adds baggage tracking optionThe airline which has made free checked bags a major part of its marketing now has a new offer for passengers. Read more ⮕

McDonald's, Ford, Southwest Airlines rise premarket; Cisco fellMcDonald's, Ford, Southwest Airlines rise premarket; Cisco fell Read more ⮕

Teen shot during large gathering in neighborhood on Southwest SideAn 18-year-old woman was shot during a large gathering in a Southwest Side neighborhood overnight. Read more ⮕

1 shot in southwest Columbus neighborhood, taken to Children's HospitalOne person is in the hospital after having been shot in southwest Columbus on Sunday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Southwest Freeway connector ramp reopens after being closed since last yearBegga and Chris Hall received four bills this year from TXTAG for trips they did not take. Read more ⮕