As warfare evolves, elite units play an ever-increasing role, but not every soldier can perform these specialized duties. Special operations forces require special men. Union major Henry Harrison Young was such a man—born for war. “It was very rare to find a man who found in the most deadly peril his greatest pleasure, and who sought out danger not only in the line of duty.
The previously untold story of Henry Young and the Civil War units that inspired the creation of America’s special forces is explored in my forthcoming book The Unvanquished: The Untold Story of Lincoln’s Special Forces, the Manhunt for Mosby’s Rangers, and the Shadow War That Forged America’s Special Operations Young’s commanding officer observed, “We had many officers who in civil life had shown nothing above average ability, that in the hour of trial, amidst the carnage of battle, proved themselves possessed of heroic quality, yet these gallant men were not fearless; they loved life, and they knew the danger they were going to meet, and could be relied upon to charge up to certain death without faltering.” Young, however, was truly fearless, a five-foot-five, wiry Rhode Islander who relished the thrill of combat. His brigade commander remembered, “He was always ready to dash through the hottest place, to cheer on a wavering regiment or to rally a disorganized one
