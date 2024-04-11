As warfare evolves, elite units play an ever-increasing role, but not every soldier can perform these specialized duties. Special operations forces require special men. Union major Henry Harrison Young was such a man—born for war. “It was very rare to find a man who found in the most deadly peril his greatest pleasure, and who sought out danger not only in the line of duty.

The previously untold story of Henry Young and the Civil War units that inspired the creation of America’s special forces is explored in my forthcoming book The Unvanquished: The Untold Story of Lincoln’s Special Forces, the Manhunt for Mosby’s Rangers, and the Shadow War That Forged America’s Special Operations Young’s commanding officer observed, “We had many officers who in civil life had shown nothing above average ability, that in the hour of trial, amidst the carnage of battle, proved themselves possessed of heroic quality, yet these gallant men were not fearless; they loved life, and they knew the danger they were going to meet, and could be relied upon to charge up to certain death without faltering.” Young, however, was truly fearless, a five-foot-five, wiry Rhode Islander who relished the thrill of combat. His brigade commander remembered, “He was always ready to dash through the hottest place, to cheer on a wavering regiment or to rally a disorganized one

Warfare Elite Units Special Operations Forces Civil War Special Forces America Combat

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Special Olympics is truly a special day for hundreds of Baldwin County students and familiesThe games got underway with the opening ceremony. Hundreds of special Olympians paraded around the track to the cheers of family, friends and classmates.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Special Olympics is truly a special day for hundreds of Baldwin County students and familiesStudent of all ages and from schools across Baldwin County competed in their favorite events. They included the 50 and 100-yard dash, jumping competition and softball and tennis ball throws.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

'A special, special veteran' | WWII veteran dies at age 103, but leaves behind a big legacyFamily members say Harvey Gann was drafted into the Army Air Corps in 1942 to fight in World War II. He was a German prisoner of war three times.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

The Untold Story of the Workers Who Make the Affordable Care Act WorkAlthough we spend our days at work helping our fellow Americans access affordable ACA health plans, many workers at Maximus, including both of us, can't even take care of our own health needs with...

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

'Freaknik' documentary tells untold story behind the massively popular Atlanta street partyA new Hulu documentary takes a look at the legendary street party Freaknik held in Atlanta during the 80s and 90s. Stories abound about nudity, highway debauchery and gridlock traffic. But “Freaknik: The Wildest Story Never Told” looks to deliver a fuller story.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Manhunt Creator On Untold Story Of Abraham Lincoln's History & Casting Against-TypeHamish Linklater stars as the late President.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »