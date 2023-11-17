The Untold Story of Mal Evans: The Beatles' Roadie and Personal Assistant

As a roadie and personal assistant, Mal Evans was part of the innermost circle with Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney. He played a crucial role in the band's success, including taking them on the road during a snowstorm. A new biography titled 'Living the Beatles Legend: The Untold Story of Mal Evans' sheds light on his contributions.

United States Headlines Read more: NYPOST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GİZMODO: Celebrate the Legacy of Harlan Ellison with 'Greatest Hits' Short-Story CollectionGreatest Hits is a collection of Harlan Ellison's short stories, including some that have been out of print. Edited by J. Michael Straczynski and featuring a foreword by Neil Gaiman, the book will be released in March 2024.

Source: Gizmodo | Read more »

KPIXTV: California Couple Shares Story of Relationship with Serial KillerA California couple who spent 20 years visiting and exchanging letters with a notorious serial killer on San Quentin's death row is now sharing their story following his death in September.

Source: KPIXtv | Read more »

SCREENRANT: The Marvels Sets Up Potentially Darkest Thor Story for Thor 5The recent release of The Marvels hints at a dark storyline for the upcoming Thor 5 movie, possibly adapting the Siege storyline from the comics. Taika Waititi will not be involved in the project, suggesting a different tone for the film.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

COLLİDER: Keanu Reeves and Jenson Button Discuss the Brawn GP Story in New DocuseriesKeanu Reeves and Jenson Button talk about the roller coaster year when underdog independent team Brawn GP won the 2009 World Championship in the docuseries Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story. They discuss the true story, the appeal of Formula 1, Reeves' experiences as an interview subject, Button's struggle under pressure, and Button's belief in Reeves' potential as a racing driver.

Source: Collider | Read more »

SLATE: Supporting Trans Children: Zeder's StoryZeder, a 7-year-old child, expresses discomfort with their assigned gender and seeks support from their parents. With guidance from a pediatrician, the family turns to Dell Children's Medical Center for gender-affirming care.

Source: Slate | Read more »

BBCHEALTH: Prunella Scales and Timothy West: A Love StoryPrunella Scales and Timothy West have been happily married for 60 years. They believe that the key to a successful marriage is spending as much time together as possible. Their home is filled with memorabilia from their acting careers, including awards and framed magazine covers. They also have a guide to Britain's canal networks, which hints at their love for canal boating. Located on Wandsworth Common, their home has been a place of comfort for over 50 years. Scales is best known for her role as Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers.

Source: bbchealth | Read more »