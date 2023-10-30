The untold story behind the last Beatles song

Paul McCartney may be the only person on earth who believes the Beatles have any unfinished business in 2023. For years, McCartney fixated upon 'Now and Then,' a song John Lennon sketched in the late 1970s that the surviving Beatles attempted to complete in the mid-1990s when they were searching for new material to supplement their long-gestating documentary, 'Anthology.

This technique that provided great insights in his 'Get Back' — a hushed private conversation between Lennon and McCartney reveals their working dynamics and friendship in a way no public statement could — but it can also be used to pick out particular elements of a demo, such as Lennon's voice on the murky 'Now and Then' demo. That proved to be a major hurdle in the 1990s.

