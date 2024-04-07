The Unknown Filmmaker: John Frankenheimer

There are, unfortunately, some filmmakers who, despite having innumerable classics on their resume, remain largely unknown to a non-cinephile crowd. The great director John Frankheimer certainly fits this description.

Although many of his films are regarded as classics, Frankenheimer’s name isn’t always associated with the success of the moving biographical drama Birdman of Alcatraz, the groundbreaking political thriller The Manchurian Candidate, the classic war film The Train, or the iconic racing drama Grand Prix. Despite facing a brief period of commercial failure towards the tail end of his career, Frankenheimer secured a major comeback thanks to the success of his action-packed spy thriller Ronin. While it's unquestionably one of the greatest films, Frankenheimer had a darker ending in mind for Ronin that was cut from the theatrical release

Filmmaker John Frankenheimer Classics Ronin Career Success

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Sinclair, a marijuana activist who was immortalized in a John Lennon song, dies at 82ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — John Sinclair, a poet, music producer and counterculture figure whose lengthy prison sentence after a series of small-time pot

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Muere John Sinclair, activista de la marihuana inmortalizado en canción de John LennonJohn Sinclair, poeta, productor musical y figura de la contracultura cuya larga sentencia de prisión por delitos relacionados con marihuana inspiró una canción de John Lennon y un concierto repleto de estrellas en 1971 para liberarlo, falleció.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Counterculture figure John Sinclair, immortalized in John Lennon song, dies at 82John Sinclair, a poet, music producer and counterculture figure whose lengthy prison sentence after a series of small-time pot busts inspired a John Lennon song and a star-studded 1971 concert to free him, has died. He was 82.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

John Sinclair, a marijuana activist who was immortalized in a John Lennon song, dies at 82Here are some of the leaders, newsmakers, sports legends and entertainment greats who have died so far this year.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

John Sinclair, a marijuana activist who was immortalized in a John Lennon song, dies at 82Here are some of the leaders, newsmakers, sports legends and entertainment greats who have died so far this year.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

John Sinclair, activist immortalized in a John Lennon song, dies at 82He was a longtime advocate for the legalization of marijuana and co-founder of the White Panther Party.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »