The United States Should Advocate for an Indefinite Ceasefire in Israel and Palestine

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have sparked debates on the U.S. involvement. This article argues that the United States should advocate for an indefinite ceasefire. It highlights the military aid provided to Israel and the threat to Israel 's survival.

It also emphasizes the importance of standing in solidarity with Israel as the only democracy in the Middle East.

Israel Palestine United States Ceasefire Military Aid Democracy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AllSidesNow / 🏆 572. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

United States Calls for Cease-Fire Vote in Israel-Hamas WarThe United States has called for a vote on a United Nations resolution that would declare an immediate and sustained cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The cease-fire is crucial to protect civilians and allow humanitarian aid to be delivered. The resolution does not directly link the cease-fire to the release of hostages taken during a recent attack by Hamas in Israel. However, it supports diplomatic efforts to secure a cease-fire in connection with the release of all remaining hostages.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Elizabeth Shackelford: With Israel, the United States isn’t as weak as it’s actingIsrael has a significant dependence on the United States for its ability to wage war. But you wouldn’t know it by how America is acting.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

A Night of Palestine in Ramadan: TRT's tribute to PalestineDuring the event, five documentaries were screened, including 'Digital Occupation,' 'Zionism: Manufacturing A State,' and 'Rafah: An Unsafe Haven,' which provided insights into the multifaceted challenges faced by Palestinians.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the United States, and the United Kingdom Ranked as Top Countries for InvestorsThe Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in California, released its annual Global Opportunity Index report which tracks investor interest in global economies. The U.S. ranked 4 while China ranked 39 — which is pretty high for an emerging economy, Senior Director Maggie Switek said.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Arizona Bookstore Nixes ‘Drag Show for Palestine’ Event After Backlash: ‘They Should Do This in Palestine’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »