The Unexpected Project That Got Allison Williams Cast In Get Out

Allison Williams' casting in Get Out has an unexpected origin story. The Jordan Peele-directed psychological horror movie focuses on Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a black photographer who goes to upstate New York with his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), where he uncovers some unsettling secrets while visiting her family.
Get Out benefits from a talented cast. Daniel Kaluyya delivers a standout performance as Chris that netted him a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Actor. However, he is one of many strong links in the ensemble. Bradley Whitley and Catherine Keener do a solid job as Rose's parents, and Lil Rel Howery has a hilarious supporting role as Chris' friend Rod.
Jordan Peele Cast Allison Williams After Seeing Her In Peter Pan One might assume that Allison Williams was cast in Get Out because Jordan Peele saw her work as Marnie Michaels in the HBO comedy-drama Girls. However, this wasn't the case.
It's interesting that Peter Pan Live! inspired Jordan Peele to cast Allison Williams in Get Out. On the surface, the live musical and the horror movie nominated for a Best Picture Oscar couldn't be more different from each other. However, Peele does raise an interesting point about Williams' performance.
Allison Williams' Performance Makes Get Out's Biggest Twist Great Peele was right to cast Allison Williams; her performance makes Get Out's biggest twist great. Allison Williams presents Rose as a character who's quite likable and easy to root for, so it's understandable why Chris would be drawn to her.
Allison Williams does a great job portraying a character who's deceptively likable. Though the entire Armitage family is revealed to be evil, Rose specifically turning out to be a villain feels the most shocking, especially since she seemed to be so open-minded and sweet.