The Undertaker Traveling to Orlando Next Week: Making WWE NXT Appearance?

WWE is supersizing the October 10th edition of WWE NXT. The developmental broadcast is set to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, as All Elite Wrestling's flagship show migrates to Tuesday for one week only due to a scheduling conflict on its usual Wednesday time slot.

There's no word on whether Taker will appear on the show as he could be in town to either visit friends backstage or teach a class at the WWE Performance Center. As chronicled in his The Last Ride docuseries, Taker has taught character-based classes at the WWE PC in the past, helping heavyweight talent work on their gimmicks.

Taker has not appeared on WWE TV since January's Raw is XXX anniversary show. There, he confronted LA Knight in his"American Badass" persona, riding to the ring on a motorcycle. headtopics.com

Who Would Undertaker Get Involved With on NXT?Taker's spooky nature would link him to few on the NXT roster, the top of that short list being Joe Gacy. Gacy formerly led The Schism, a stable that tapped into the creepy before it quietly disbanded. Gacy was seen at NXT No Mercy feeling lost, with led to speculation that he could be either repackaged or sent to the main roster. A segment with Taker could be the launching off point for a new character for Gacy.

Will WWE Bring Back The Undertaker for a NXT vs. AEW Ratings Battle?Greetings, comrades! El Presidente is speaking to you from the gilded Jacuzzi of his secret mountain fortress, located precariously on the edge of an active volcano. Today, I have some juicy gossip fresh off the wrestling mat for you. It seems the WWE, still nursing the wounds of defeat from the notorious Wednesday Night Ratings […]



WWE Has Some Big Stars Set to Invade NXT Next Tuesday (Preview)\u201cThe Greatest of All Time'' John Cena will make his NXT TV debut when he is in Carmelo Hayes\u2019 corner against Bron Breakker. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. WWENXT

