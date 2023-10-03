The UN food agency says that 1 in 5 children who arrive in South Sudan from Sudan are malnourished

.N. estimates that 5,000 people have been killed and more than 12,000 others wounded since the conflict in Sudan started in mid-April.More than 5.2 million people have fled their homes, including more than 1 million who crossed into Sudan’s neighboring countries. Half of the country’s population — around 25 million people — needs humanitarian assistance, including about 6.3 million who are “one step away from famine,” according to U.N. humanitarian officials.
More than 5.2 million people have fled their homes, including more than 1 million who crossed into Sudan’s neighboring countries. Half of the country’s population — around 25 million people — needs humanitarian assistance, including about 6.3 million who are “one step away from famine,” according to U.N. humanitarian officials.2 workers conducting polls for Mexico’s ruling party killed, 1 kidnapped in southern Mexico
Mexico’s president says assailants have killed two workers who were conducting internal polling for his Morena party in southern MexicoPakistan announces big crackdown on migrants in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans
Pakistan’s government has announced a major crackdown on migrants in the country illegally, saying it would expel them starting next monthKidnapping suspect who left ransom note also gave police a clue — his fingerprints headtopics.
.N. estimates that 5,000 people have been killed and more than 12,000 others wounded since the conflict in Sudan started in mid-April.
More than 5.2 million people have fled their homes, including more than 1 million who crossed into Sudan’s neighboring countries. Half of the country’s population — around 25 million people — needs humanitarian assistance, including about 6.3 million who are “one step away from famine,” according to U.N. humanitarian officials.2 workers conducting polls for Mexico’s ruling party killed, 1 kidnapped in southern Mexico
Mexico’s president says assailants have killed two workers who were conducting internal polling for his Morena party in southern MexicoPakistan announces big crackdown on migrants in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans
Pakistan’s government has announced a major crackdown on migrants in the country illegally, saying it would expel them starting next monthKidnapping suspect who left ransom note also gave police a clue — his fingerprints
Officials say a fingerprint on a ransom note led police to a kidnapping suspect’s camper where 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found hidden in a cabinet, ending a two-day search after the girl disappeared during a family camping trip in northern New York
EU demands answers from Poland about visa fraud allegations
A senior European Union official says Poland must provide answers about allegations that temporary worker visas were sold to thousands of migrantsZimbabwe’s opposition boycotts president’s 1st State of the Nation speech since disputed election
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party has boycotted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s first State of the Nation Address since disputed elections in AugustOrder a bagel and schmear at Feltz Bagels, and you’ll be fed an original piece of art
While not one the major food groups, a bagel and a schmear made of felt might satisfy your appetite for art