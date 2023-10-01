The Umbrella Academy Celebrates Characters' Birthdays Ahead of Final Season

Happy Birthday, Hargreeves! On October 1st, 1989, the main characters from The Umbrella Academy were all born.

— Netflix (@netflix) October 1, 2023 What Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 About?"This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button," showrunner Steve Blackman previously explained."So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline.

Happy Birthday, Hargreeves! On October 1st, 1989, the main characters from The Umbrella Academy were all born. Last year, Netflix announced The Umbrella Academy would be returning for its fourth and final season, and the show is finally expected to return next year. Today, the official Twitter account for Netflix took to Twitter to celebrate the 34th birthdays of Viktor Hargreeves (Elliot Page), Luther Hargreeves (Tom Hopper), Diego Hargreeves (David Castaneda), Klaus Hargreeves (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman), and Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min).

— Netflix (@netflix) October 1, 2023 What Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 About?"This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button," showrunner Steve Blackman previously explained."So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Before the show was renewed Blackman teased the show's endgame.

"I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman said."I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

Earlier this year, it was announced that beloved real-life couple Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) will be joining the final season as "a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene who are college professors." Of course, the duo also played exes, Ron and Tammy Swanson, on Parks and Rec. Turns out, they're not the only big names in comedy who will be guest-starring in the series. David Cross, who is best known for Arrested Development and Mr. Show with Bob and David, has also joined the cast. According to the press release, Cross will play Sy Grossman,"an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Umbrella Academy.